Dubai: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has launched an initiative to transform AlUla into the largest living museum in the world, local media reported.
The initiative aims to relocate over 1,580 wild animals, including antelopes, gazelles, Arabian oryx, and mountain ibex, to three nature reserves in the governorate.
This is the largest such campaign undertaken by the RCU, and includes preparing the site, monitoring the relocated animals, and conducting scientific studies prior to the relocation.
A unique aspect of the campaign is the use of solar-powered collars for ungulate animals for the first time in the region. The intensive monitoring of the animals will aid in research to assess the ecosystem balance, and improve the management of natural habitats for animals.
The campaign aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the Saudi Green Initiative, and the Green Middle East Initiative, with the goal of making AlUla the world’s largest living museum while preserving its environmental and historical heritage.