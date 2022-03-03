Dubai: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said the US realises what it must do in order to address its interests with the Kingdom without interference in Saudi Arabia’s domestic affairs.

In an interview with The Atlantic published Thursday, the Crown Prince spoke about his country’s relations with the US and Iran in view of the latest developments, as well as about political and economic reforms, combating corruption and the supremacy of law, among other issues.

Prince Mohammedsaid he does not care whether US President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him and said the US leader should be thinking about America’s interests. “Simply, I do not care, he said. It is up to Biden “to think about the interests of America , he said when asked whether Biden misunderstood things about him.

Israel

He said Israel can become “a potential ally” of Saudi Arabia if the conflict with the Palestinians is resolved. “We look at Israel as a potential ally but before that it should solve its problems with the Palestinians,” he said.

Iran

The Crown Prince also said the US war in Iraq gave extremists an opportunity to grow stronger in the region. Saudi Arabia intends to continue “detailed talks” with Iran in order to reach a satisfactory agreement for both, Saudi state TV cited on Thursday Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying.

He expressed hope that the talks would enable the two countries to reach “a good situation and mark a bright future” for both countries.

When asked about Iran’s nuclear programme, the Crown Prince emphasised that neither Riyadh nor Tehran can get rid of one another. “Saudi Arabia and Iran are neighbours, and coexistence is the only solution,” he said, adding: “A weak nuclear agreement will lead to possessing a nuclear bomb, which we do not want.”

Qatar

Prince Mohammed stressed Saudi-Qatari relations are better than ever. Speaking about Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, he said: “Sheikh Tamim is a perfect person and our relations with Qatar are better than ever.”

Corruption

The Crown Prince highlighted that the kingdom will show no leniency towards fighting corruption. “We have a zero tolerance approach when it comes to corruption. We will not tolerate anyone even if he stole only $100,” he emphasised.

“The law is applied to all ... The concept of royal blood does not exist when it comes to applying the law,” he said.

Women’s rights

He referred to reforms in favour of women saying such reforms are not meant at satisfying a certain party, but are for the sake of Saudi Arabia. “No one has the right to interfere in our domestic affairs, as the matter only concerns us as Saudis.”

On the ruling system, he said Saudi Arabia has been established on the grounds of absolute monarchy and its political regime will continue as it is.

The Kingdom is home to both Sunnis and Shiites and there is no religious monopoly, he said, adding Saudi Arabia has changed compared to what it was seven years ago. “Our aim is to return to pure Islam,” he said.