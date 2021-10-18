Abu Dhabi: An Indian man was arrested after stealing from an ATM in Riyadh, a police official said.
“The suspect, in his 50s, robbed banknotes from an automated teller machine ... damaged by an iron tool,” Major Khaled Al Kreidis, spokesperson of the Riyadh Police said.
It was not immediately known how much money was missing from the ATM machine.
The man was arrested after police were able to obtain photos of the suspect, police said.
The suspect was remanded in custody, pending moving to the Public Prosecutor for trial, police said