Cairo: Health workers engaged in caring for pilgrims during this month’s annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia will obtain bonuses for their efforts, Saudi media reported.
The kingdom’s Health Minister Fahad Al Jalajel has decreed that an extra basic salary of one month and an accommodation allowance of SR500 be given as rewards to all the ministry’s employees who participated in the Hajj season that ended last week.
The bonuses will be cashed after eligible employees return to their workplaces and provide an original certificate showing their participation issued by the Hajj Manpower Committee.
Nearly 900,000 pilgrims mostly from outside Saudi Arabia performed this year’s Hajj, after the kingdom relaxed curbs against the COVID-19 pandemic that had prompted authorities to limit the rites to domestic pilgrims for two years.
Saudi Arabia has announced success of the latest Hajj season.