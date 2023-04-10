Dubai: The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has announced that it is now providing 24-hour translation services in 14 languages at the Grand Mosque.
The service, called Qasidat, is being carried out through designated counters located throughout the mosque, where a team of skilled translators proficient in languages such as English, Urdu, Uzbek, Farsi, Turkish, French, Bengali, Tamil, Sinhala, Bambara, Gula, Ivorian, Pashto and Hindi are available to serve the needs of visitors.
According to the Assistance Agency for Languages and Women’s Translation, the Qasidat service is not only limited to language interpretation, but it also includes providing spatial and religious guidance services, as well as distributing hearing aids inside the women’s prayer rooms.
The General Administration of Languages and Translation department is also involved in this initiative by offering clarification on Friday’s Sunnahs and times for answering supplications in multiple languages.
The agency has also introduced various programmes to cater to the diverse needs of visitors. These include the Tawasul programme, which aims to provide spatial guidance services and respond to inquiries in multiple languages. Additionally, the interactive platform and the Tuqa programme aim to prepare visitors for Ramadan and provide guidance on several other topics.