Dubai: The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has launched a round-the-clock free wheelchair service for the elderly and persons with disabilities at the Grand Mosque.

This service is available in the eastern courtyard at "Bab Al Salam No. 19" and the western courtyard at the Al Shabika Bridge.

Additionally, the authority offers a paid wheelchair service at several locations, including the ground masa'a Bab 14, the first-floor masa'a Al Arqam stairs, the first-floor mataf, the first-floor Ajyad inner bridge, the southern courtyard, King Abdulaziz Café, and the western courtyard, Shubaika Bridge, to assist the elderly and persons with disabilities.

The Mobility Services Department provides comprehensive mobility solutions within the Grand Mosque, utilising both regular and electric golf carts. The service, which includes approximately 5,000 carts, is managed through the "Tanaqol" application. It involves systematic plans for periodic sterilization and the organisation of cart pushers' tasks to ensure safety and efficiency.

Furthermore, the department oversees the maintenance of these wheelchairs and golf carts and has introduced a new service to enhance accessibility. This includes providing 50 golf carts on the roof of the Grand Mosque specifically designed for the elderly and persons with disabilities.