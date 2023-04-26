Dubai: Saudi Arabia has foiled an attempt to smuggle over 12.7 million amphetamine pills into Jeddah.
Maj. Marwan Al Hazmi, the official spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), revealed that the drugs were hidden within a pomegranate consignment at Jeddah Islamic Port.
Following a security operation targeting smuggling and promoting networks, four expatriates involved in the drug trafficking attempt were apprehended.
Among those arrested were two Egyptians, a Yemeni, and a Syrian. Maj. Al Hazmi confirmed that preliminary measures have been taken against the suspects, who have now been referred to the Public Prosecution.
The operation was carried out in collaboration with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA).