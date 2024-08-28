Cairo: An expatriate is set to stand trial in Saudi Arabia on charges of financial fraud, the kingdom's prosecutors have said.

The defendant is charged with charging undisclosed sums of money unlawfully after getting online data of unsuspecting persons whom he had duped into believing he would get them driving licences.

The man, whose nationality was not revealed, also manipulated the personal data in opening banking accounts without the victims' knowledge.

The suspect was arrested and after thorough investigations, the prosecution has referred him to the competent court. The date of trial is not clear yet.

He also faces charges of breach of trust and violation of the kingdom's anti-cyber crime law. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison and a maximum fine of SR5 million.

Saudi public prosecution has urged the public to be on guard against disclosing their personal data. At the same time, prosecution authorities have vowed tough penalties against defrauding and seizing other people's money.

Last year, Saudi Arabia established a prosecution branch to handle cases of financial fraud in a step aimed to fast-track related procedures. This branch is manned by prosecutors specialised in handling such fraud crimes.

Saudi prosecutors have reported several cases of fraud over recent months.

Earlier this month, prosecutors said they had completed interrogations with a Saudi citizen charged with forging cheques valued at a total of $40 million.

The man was found to have presented three cheques to a bank, but upon scrutiny they were proven bogus. He was sent for a court trial.