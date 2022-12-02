Cairo: Saudi authorities have warned people against responding to messages claiming the recipient has won a prize and said those messages are aimed to manipulate one’s personal data for fraud.
“Don’t respond to dubious messages that claim you have won prizes with the purpose of taking advantage of your data,” the kingdom’s Interior Ministry said, addressing members of the public.
The ministry called for reporting cyber crimes to the nearest police station, or the app “We All Are Security”; or the hotline 911 in the regions of Mecca, Riyadh and the Eastern Province or No 999 in the rest of the kingdom’s regions.