Oil attack a dangerous escalation against whole world, Bin Salman says

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. Image Credit: AFP

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper had discussed arrangements for sending defensive US troops to the kingdom, the official Saudi news agency SPA reported Wednesday night.

Esper added in a call to Prince Mohammad that the US will take what it is necessary to help Saudi Arabia to defend itself, SPA added.

Earlier this month, Saudi oil facilities were attacked, disrupting the kingdom’s oil production and raising global fears of the flow of energy supplies.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Al Houthi militants claimed responsibility for the September 14 strike.

But Saudi Arabia and the US have accused Iran of standing behind the attack and vowed a response.

During the call with Esper, the Saudi crown prince described the attack as a “dangerous escalation against whole world” and urged a “firm” stance to safeguard international peace and security, according to the agency.

SPA also quoted Esper as stressing the need to curb Iran’s “hostile and destabilising” policy in the region.