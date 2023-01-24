Dubai: Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the tearing up of a copy of the Holy Quran in The Hague by Dutch far-right politician Edwin Wagensveld, leader of the Islamophobic group Pegida.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that this extremist action is a provocative insult to the feelings of millions of Muslims worldwide.
The Kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to promoting values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence, and rejected all forms of hatred and extremism. This statement comes in response to Wagensveld's actions, in which he tore out pages from a copy of the Quran and burned them in a video shared on Twitter.
This follows similar actions by a Swedish politician who burned a Quran in a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.