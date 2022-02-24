Dubai: A cleaner at a Saudi school in Jazan managed to save pupils from a snake attack after killing the reptile that had hidden in the headmaster's office, according to local media.
The cleaner spotted the snake shortly after the teaching staff left the Hasama Al Mahzara primary School in the southern Saudi province of Jazan.
According to the report, the worker who was cleaning, was surprised to see the snake coming out of the corner of the headmaster's office. He was able to control the situation by killing the snake before it disappeared.
The school is located in a semi-mountainous area, where rocks and trees abound, "making it a fertile breeding ground for snakes and other reptiles and scorpions".
Two years ago, a five-year-old died after being bitten by a snake at her family’s home in Jazan.