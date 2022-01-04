Cairo: A Saudi presidency in charge of the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina has unveiled a plan to set up a centre for female studies as part of the women’s empowerment in the country.
Head of the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Abdelrahman Al Sudais has announced the establishment of a strategic centre for women’s research and studies at the institution with the aim of developing female services.
“The centre will work to monitor the most prominent accomplishments and services offered to female worshippers and employees. It will also help come up with women’s initiatives and programmes and greatly contribute to female services available in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque,” Al Saudais was quoted by the Saudi news portal Sabq.
He added that the presidency is keen to bolster women’s role in serving female worshippers in the two holiest mosques.
Last August, 10 women were appointed in senior positions in the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques amid dramatic reforms in the country including vigorous empowerment of women.