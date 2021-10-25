Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has cancelled its earlier directive to impose a gap of 15 days between the performance of two Umrah pilgrimages, local media reported.
“Any pilgrim can now book an appointment to perform Umrah immediately after the expiry of an active Umrah permit through Eatmarna or Tawakkalna applications,” the ministry said..
Recently, the ministry had set a gap of 15 days between the issuance of two Umrah permits for pilgrims of all age groups. A pilgrim, who obtained a permit to perform Umrah, can book an appointment for a second Umrah at the end of the specified 15-day period after the performance of the first Umrah.
The ministry earlier clarified that it was not possible to obtain a permit for prayers at the Grand Mosque for more than 24 hours. However, worshippers could apply for a second permit immediately after the expiry of the validity of the first permit.
The new directive came in the wake of the government decision to ease coronavirus-related precautionary measures, allowing performance of Umrah and prayers at the Two Holy Mosques and visit to Al Rawda Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque to their full capacity effective from October 17.
Only pilgrims and worshipers who are aged 12 or above and have an immune health status on their Tawakkalna application after completing vaccines against COVID-19 will be allowed to perform Umrah and prayers at the Two Holy Mosques.