Cairo: A one-year-old child fell from her family car without being noticed on a highway in the Saudi capital Riyadh, but was rescued by a motorist, according to a Saudi news website.

The young rescuer, identified as Talal Al Enazi, told Ajel that the baby had fallen from the back door of her father’s car during a night journey on the northern Ring Road of Riyadh.

Talal said he was driving on the road at about 11pm (Saudi time) when the back door of a vehicle moving in front suddenly opened and the child fell out.

“I stopped and all cars around me did the same on seeing the baby girl, whom we found covered in blood,” he recalled.

Talal quickly took the baby to hospital. “I also asked other motorists to wave to the child’s family as they didn’t notice that she dropped from the car,” he added. The baby was rushed into an intensive care unit and her stunned family arrived at the hospital around 10 minutes later, according to the man.

There was no word about the medical situation of the baby.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has seen a string of road accidents amid stepped-up efforts to crack down on reckless driving.

Last month, one child was killed and 22 people injured in two road crashes in the kingdom.

Also in March, four Arab expatriates were killed and several others seriously injured after their vehicle flipped over in north-western Saudi Arabia, according to a media report.