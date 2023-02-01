Cairo: Workers in Saudi Arabia will get an official holiday later this month, marking the kingdom’s Founding Day, which will be celebrated for the second year in a row.
Last year, Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz declared February 22 every year as the kingdom’s Founding Day and an official holiday.
The Founding Day holiday will fall on February 22 for public and private sectors, Saudi newspaper Okaz reported.
As for public sector employees covered by human resources bylaws in civil service, February 23, which follows the Founding Day, will be a holiday too, it added.
The day commemorates the founding of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Mohammad bin Saud.
Last year’s anniversary of the occasion featured festivities showcasing the kingdom’s rich heritage and history of the past three centuries.
The occasion is commemorated with a view to strengthening the bond between present-day Saudis and their national heritage.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has sought to emphasise national identity and local culture.
Hotels operating in the kingdom are obligated to display works and paintings of Saudi artists under regulations set for hospitality facilities in the country, Okaz reported last month.
The step aims to shed light on Saudi artistic talents, and enrich experiences of hotel guests by acquainting them to the kingdom’s heritage and culture.
The Saudi Ministry of Culture has renamed Arabic coffee to Saudi coffee at all restaurants and coffee shops in the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia designated 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee” under the Quality of Life Programme in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, an ambitious development scheme.