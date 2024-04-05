Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced a significant reduction in traffic fines, with a 50 per cent discount on accumulated fines incurred before April 18, 2024.

The decision, made under the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aims to incentivise offenders to settle their fines promptly.

The initiative, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), allows violators six months to settle their fines. They can either pay all fines at once or settle each fine individually, provided they do not commit any safety-related offenses.

However, for any violations occurring after this discount period, Article 75 of the Traffic Law will be enforced.

This article allows for a 25 per cent reduction for a single violation but warns of possible imprisonment and enforcement actions if fines remain unpaid post the objection period and beyond the legal payment deadline.