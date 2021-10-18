Dubai: Saudi Arabia has advised its citizens not to travel to Lebanon following Beirut clashes on October 14, local media reported.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Saudi citizens to completely avoid traveling to Lebanon from the Kingdom or any other country.
The ministry’s decision is based on the current security events in Lebanon and the Ministry of Interior’s decision to prevent direct and indirect travel of citizens to a number of countries without obtaining prior permission from the concerned authorities, including Lebanon.
The ministry urged citizens to follow the instructions issued by the relevant authorities in this regard, and not to travel to Lebanon.
“We call on all citizens in Lebanon to take extra precaution and stay away from crowded places,” the ministry said.
The step is taken in view of the present circumstances in Lebanon and is a precautionary measure to prevent any negative fallouts, the statement added.