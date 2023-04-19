Dubai: The Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has arrested 74 people accused of money laundering, bribery, abuse of influence and fraud in seven ministries.
The individuals were found to be working in the ministries of Interior, Defence, National Guard, Foreign Affairs, Health, Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA).
Nazaha has warned that it will not tolerate any misuse of power to achieve personal interests, or harm the public interest.
They vowed to continue monitoring and arresting anyone who tries to encroach on public money.
Even if the punishment leads to affecting the violator’s job, Nazaha will hold them accountable for their actions.