Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced that 648 individuals were arrested, and 582 vehicles impounded for engaging in illegal passenger pickups at airports across the Kingdom.

The arrests occurred during a week-long operation from the 17th to the 23rd of Ramadan.

The Transport General Authority (TGA) said that these actions are part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to crack down on unlicensed practices and enhance the quality of services provided to travellers.

Collaborating with the Ministry of Interior and other relevant entities, the TGA aims to promote the use of authorised transportation options at airports.

Penalties for providing unauthorised passenger transport services at airports can amount to SR5000, and offending vehicles can be impounded. The TGA urged carriers to adher to regulations and requirements.