Abu Dhabi: The number of foreigners working in the private and government sectors decreased by 8.52 per cent, or 571,000, between June 2020 and June 2021, local media reported.
The number of expatriates working in the kingdom reached 6.1 million at the end of June, compared to 6.7 million at the end of June 2020.
According to data from the General Authority for Statistics and the General Organisation for Social Insurance, the number of Saudi and non-Saudi subscribers in the social insurance system working in the public and private sectors decreased by 5.5 per cent to 8.2 million from 8.7 million, in the same period.
Saudi subscribers increase
Some 123,951 Saudis entered the labour market in the second quarter of this year, with an annual increase of 6.4 per cent.
The number of Saudi subscribers to the social insurance system working in the government and private sectors as of June reached 2.06 million, compared to 1.94 million a year before.
In the first quarter of this year, the number of non-Saudi subscribers decreased by 3.12 per cent, or 197,745, while the number of Saudi subscribers decreased by 2.94 per cent, or 62,583 during the comparison period.