Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution has warned that severe punitive measures, including imprisonment for up to five years and a fine of up to 500,000 riyals will be enforced against those who are involved in the illegal practice of infertility treatment.
“Individuals found guilty of practicing infertility and fertility treatment without a licence may face either an imprisonment for a period of up to five years, or a fine of up to SR 500,000, or both penalties,” the Public Prosecution said in a statement posted on its account on “X” platform.
The Public Prosecution clarified that medical intervention is permissible to treat infertility caused by poor fertility or a medical problem that can be treated at a licenced medical facility, provided a medical report supporting the intervention.