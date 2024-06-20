“The temperatures in Hafr Al Batin are soaring. Look at how the water tank has melted,” a commentator in the video remarks. The exact timing of the incident remains unclear.

The footage has sparked various online reactions. “It’s unusually hot for this time of year. And it’s only the beginning,” remarked one viewer.

Another noted, “June is typically cooler among the summer months, but the heat right now is extreme.” Some commentators speculated about potential manufacturing faults.

“The companies that make these tanks need to address this. Is the material used in the tanks resistant to such high temperatures?” questioned one viewer. Summer officially began in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, and it is expected to last 92 days, according to astronomers.

Temperatures in Hafr Al Batin soared to 48 degrees Celsius recently. The Saudi National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has issued warnings about an extreme heatwave in the Eastern Province, where temperatures could reach 49 to 50 degrees Celsius.

The just-concluded annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia coincided with severe heat, presenting significant challenges.