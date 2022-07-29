Cairo: Three women are among 11 new assistants appointed at a prominent Islamic institution in Saudi Arabia, the latest step in a vigorous drive to empower women in the kingdom.
Chief of the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, has decreed the appointment of 11 assistants at the presidency and its affiliate in charge of the Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque in Medina, Saudi online newspaper Ajel has reported.
The three female appointees are Fatma bin Zeid as advisor and assistant president for women’s affairs at the Grand Mosque in Mecca; Fatma bint Abdulaziz as advisor and assistant president for women’s affairs at the Prophet’s Mosque; and Al Anud bint Khalid as advisor and assistant president for women’s development affairs at the Grand Mosque.
Earlier this week, Al Sudais unveiled a plan for a “historic” administrative shake-up aimed to further empower women and young people.
“Applying criteria of governance, quality and transparency in the system of administrative and field work will be prioritised in the historic structuring that will be the biggest in the history of the Presidency and will be announced soon,” he said in media remarks.
“We aim through this restructuring to consolidate culture of innovation and creativity, and create effective indicators for boosting decision-making,” he added.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has made big strides in empowering women as part of massive changes in the kingdom.