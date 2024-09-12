Cairo: Saudi police have arrested 12 expatriates for involvement in a fight in a public place in Riyadh.

The arrested expats – all Syrian nationals – had appeared in a video clip that showed a quarrel due to a dispute among them, the kingdom’s General Directorate of Public Security.

“They were arrested. Disciplinary procedures were taken with them, and they were referred to public prosecution,” the directorate said without saying when the violence occurred. Police released a photo of the 12 after arrest.

In recent months, Saudi authorities have arrested several expatriates involved in different cases of law-breaking and violence.

In July, Saudi police said they had apprehended 11 expatriates over obstructing traffic in Riyadh and documenting the act online.

The police said the offenders included 10 Bangladeshis accused of obstructing traffic and causing discomfort to the passers-by.

One more suspect was arrested for capturing the act in a video clip in violation of the kingdom’s anti-cyber crime law.

In June, police said they had arrested 14 expatriates in Riyadh suspected of involvement in stealing copper cables worth over SR8 million.

The offenders were identified as 12 resident Pakistanis and two Afghan nationals.

They stole the cables worth SR8.3 million from buildings under construction and warehouses in Riyadh, using stolen vehicles in their crimes, according to a police statement.

In May, Saudi police said they had arrested a Turkish resident suspected of arson in the holy city of Mecca. The man appeared in a video clip setting two parked cars on fire in a public place.