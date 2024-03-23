Dubai: The Grand Mosque at Mecca has witnessed a massive gathering of worshipers during Taraweeh prayers on Friday. For the first time in Mecca's history, worshippers overflowed from the Grand Mosque, stretching all the way to the Maala area, located approximately 3.5 kilometres away.
A viral video captured the massive gathering of worshippers in the Maala area during Friday evening Taraweeh prayers. However, security personnel and authorities at the Grand mosque ensured smooth management of the devotees.
The Grand Mosque in Mecca typically draws millions of devout Muslims from across the globe during Ramadan, making it a focal point of Islamic faith during the holy month.
Al Maala is a district in Mecca known for its residential and commercial significance. It is also home to the Al Maala Cemetery, one of the oldest cemeteries in Mecca, where many companions of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and other prominent Islamic figures are buried.
Spokesman of the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque Maher Al Zahrani said that the authorities are ready to receive visitors and Umrah performers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca during Ramadan 1445 Hijri.