Image Credit: The General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques

Cairo: Saudi Arabia has disclosed a planned service of storing luggage and personal belongings of worshippers and pilgrims while performing prayers and rites at Islam’s two holiest mosques annually frequented by millions of Muslims from around the world.

The Saudi General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques said the project seeks to enable worshippers to undertake their rituals in a safe environment. The state agency added that it had begun receiving applications to implement the project aimed to develop the pilgrims’ experience in line with the highest local and global solutions.

The main objectives of the project, according to the agency, include designing an integrated solution for luggage and personal belongings of all kinds, deepening the pilgrims’ feelings of comfort and security, and providing an organised and safe environment that ensures the luggage is preserved professionally, thus making the guest focus on worship.

The agency said the application period started Thursday, October 17, and runs until November 15, at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

After performing Umrah or minor pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, many pilgrims would head to Medina to offer prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque.

The current season of Umrah, which can be undertaken around the year, got underway in late June after the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims from across the globe attended.

Around 13.5 Muslims performed Umrah last year, according to Saudi figures. The kingdom plans to welcome 15 million Muslims to perform Umrah next year.

Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace, recently introduced a host of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country for Umrah.

Authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport. Women pilgrims are no longer required to be escorted by male guardians.

Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourism visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque after booking an e-appointment.