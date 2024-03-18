Jeddah: Jeddah's historic district, known as Al Balad, has become a gathering place for stargazers during Ramadan.
Held in Jeddah's Al-Balad district, the event has offered visitors and tourists the unique opportunity to observe the moon and stars through state-of-the-art telescopes, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
With expert astronomy guidance, the event has been an engaging and educational experience, allowing visitors to observe and learn about the moon's phases throughout the holy month
"Al Marqab" has fostered discussions among participants about the significance of Ramadan, the lunar cycles, and the broader field of astronomy, enriching attendees' understanding of this sacred period.
This initiative is part of the Ministry of Culture's ongoing efforts to rejuvenate heritage sites and encourage cultural and historical exchanges.
Through such events, the Ministry aims to highlight the cultural significance of the Jeddah Historic District, especially during the month of Ramadan, enhancing the area's appeal as a center for both cultural heritage and astronomical exploration.