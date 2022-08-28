Dubai: More than 33,500 schools have opened its doors to over 5 million students across Saudi Arabia with the new academic year kicking off today (Sunday).
For the first time, Saudi Arabia is allowing children of foreigners, who are illegally residing in the kingdom, to sign up in schools for the new academic year.
The Ministry of education said schools should provide admission forms to parents of children residing illegally in the Kingdom and ask them to get in touch with the offices of the regions where their children are residing to complete the required procedures.
The ministry has reaffirmed that soft drinks are not allowed inside schools due to its violation of the health requirements set by the Ministry.
In an interview with Al Ekhbarya TV, the ministry’s spokesperson Ibtesam Al Shehri clarified that the ministry has set health requirements for the nutrition services that will be offered for students in school.
The ministry has also demanded education departments to follow up on what the school canteens offer.
She also stressed that the ministry will monitor the school canteens to check their commitment to not selling soft drinks, and their adherence to selling the allowed food choices in school.
The ministry has directed the educational departments to open up the doors of competition for the private sector in regard to providing food services, the spokesperson said.