Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia has moved to localise 20 per cent of engineering professions in private sector businesses, local media reported.
The decision, issued by the Minister of Human Resources, Eng. Ahmed Al Rajhi, comes as part of concerted efforts to enable Saudi graduates to obtain good jobs, and to provide an appropriate and stimulating work environment for Saudi talent in the private sector.
This decision applies to all private sector companies operating in the Saudi market in which five or more workers are employed in engineering professions.
Saudi Ministry of Human Resources said the decision aims to provide 7,000 jobs for Saudi engineers, which cover all engineers looking for jobs, their number is currently close to 5,000.
It added the percentage also covers graduates who are expected to graduate during the next years.
The ministry said the percentage will be increased annually, in line with the size of graduates each year.
It issued a guide accompanying this decision, to clarify its rationale, details and all procedures for its implementation in a more detailed manner, noting that owners of facilities and job seekers can view it by visiting the website of the ministry.