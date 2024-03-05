Cairo: The second phase for localising aviation jobs at private sector institutions in Saudi Arabia went into effect as the kingdom seeks to create more vacancies for its citizens.

The new phase, which took effect Monday, targets private sector establishments employing five or more personnel. The targeted professions in this phase include those of the air hostess and pilot.

Occupants of the jobs should have obtained a professional accreditation certificate provided by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.

In March last year, the first phase of the plan for localising licensed aviation professions went into effect, covering jobs of air controller, air navigator, ground traffic coordinator and co-pilot.

The Ministry of Human Resources said at the time the decision comes as part of its efforts in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport to provide “permanent and motivating” jobs for citizens and boost their engagement in the work market.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has launched a series of initiatives to employ its nationals and replace foreign workers in several fields including education, telecommunications and real estate as part of a labour policy known as “Saudisation”.

Sales professionals

In January, authorities unveiled a plan to partially Saudise engineering jobs. The decision will take effect on July 21 to localise 25 per cent of engineering professions in private sector establishments that employ at least five workers each in these jobs.

In December, labour authorities said a decision to localise jobs of sales, purchases and project management went into effect. The Ministry of Human Resources said the sales professions are initially Saudised by 15 per cent covering jobs of sales manager, retail sales manager, sales specialist, wholesale manager, information technology and telecom equipment specialist, and sales agent.

In September, the kingdom unveiled a plan to localise the dental profession, initially setting it at 35 per cent as of March. The Ministry of Health said it will follow up the implementation of the decision geared towards increasing Saudis’ engagement in the labour market.