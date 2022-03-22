Cairo: Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistical Services Saleh Al Jasser has revealed that his country plans a new airport in capital Riyadh that has recently seen urban expansion.
“The national strategy for transport aims to set up an airport and a new national carrier in Riyadh,” he told the Saudi-owned TV Rotana Khalijia without giving details.
Last year, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom aims to transform Riyadh into one of the world’s 10 biggest city economies and double its population to reach 15 million by 2030. Riyadh has already the King Khalid International Airport that was opened in 1983.
Al Jasser said the Saudi national airline Saudia focuses on the Saudi port city of Jeddah.
The minister also disclosed that the maiden trip of a rail link, dubbed the North Train, travelling from inside the kingdom to the border with neighbouring Jordan is scheduled to take place later this month.
According to him, Saudi Arabia aims to be a global logistics hub.
“The strategy aims to make the kingdom one of the best 10 countries on the index of logistical performance,” he added.