Cairo: In a move aimed at preserving national identity and fostering attachment to the homeland, Saudi Arabia has mandated that university students wear traditional attire on campus.

According to Saudi Okaz newspaper, government-run universities in the kingdom have begun requiring their students to adhere to a dress code while on campus. This dress code includes wearing the national attire, consisting of the thawab, headdress, and headband, in accordance with a royal decree.

Saudi universities have emphasized the importance of complying with the dress code in lecture halls and when visiting various divisions and branches of the institutions.

Students enrolled in programs that require specific uniforms, such as those in health, engineering, physical education, technical studies, nutrition sciences, and agriculture, are exempt from this requirement.

Earlier this year, directives issued by supreme authorities in Saudi Arabia mandated that all Saudi government employees wear national attire while on duty, with the exception of those whose roles necessitate specific uniforms.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has placed increasing emphasis on national identity and heritage. Since 2022, February 22nd has been designated as Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day, an official holiday proclaimed by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

This day commemorates the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Mohammad bin Saud, with the aim of fostering a stronger connection between present-day Saudis and their national heritage.