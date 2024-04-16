Cairo: Saudi Arabia has embarked on localising jobs associated with insurance product sales, four months after issuing a related decree, as part of the kingdom’s efforts to provide work for its citizens.

The Ministry of Human Resources in partnership with the Saudi Insurance Authority announced that the decree made public in December went into effect, saying the step aims to provide jobs for Saudis and bolster the insurance sector’s economic activity.

The government agency said it will follow up implementing the decree to ensure reaching the targeted localisation rates.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has launched a series of initiatives to employ its nationals and replace foreign workers in several fields including education, telecommunications and real estate as part of a labour policy known as “Saudisation”.

Last month, Saudi Arabia said human resources jobs in the kingdom are restricted to Saudi nationals.

The Ministry of Human Resources also announced that the second phase of a decree localising the consultancy services professions by 40 per cent of the overall manpower took effect. The first phase of that decree went into effect in April last year, stipulating that 35 per cent of the employees in these jobs must be Saudis.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia has said it will partially localise engineering jobs. The decision will take effect on July 21 to Saudise 25 per cent of engineering professions in private sector establishments that employ at least five workers each in these jobs.

In December, Saudi labour authorities said a decision to localise jobs of sales, purchases and project management went into effect.