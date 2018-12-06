“We have tried talks with tem more than once, and it is just procrastination and stalling. The crisis with Qatar has reached a very distant point that we have not seen before, and I do not know how Qatar will make its way back. It has committed itself to the enemies of the region, such as Iran, and has distanced itself from the GCC countries. Such acts do not indicate that Qatar will remain in the GCC. We are realistic in dealing with this issue and we do not waste more time than has already been lost.”