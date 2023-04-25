Dubai: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested a young man who vandalised an automatic traffic monitoring device, known as “Saher”, after a video of his actions went viral on social media.
The video, which was posted on the Saudi Interior’s “Snap” account, showed the man damaging the device and throwing its pieces on the ground. Security patrols in the Riyadh region were able to apprehend the individual, who is now facing charges for his actions.
Under the Public Utilities Protection Law, which criminalises attacks on public utilities, those who deliberately damage public utilities and their accomplices can face penalties including imprisonment of up to two years and fines not exceeding 100,000 riyals.
Article VI of the law, which covers Saher’s camera systems and vehicles as public property, stipulates fines not exceeding 100,000 riyals for anyone causing damage to public utilities.
Penalties imposed on the convicted individual will be published in local newspapers at their expense.
Authorities are also working to apprehend those who documented and shared the clip, as they violated the Anti-Cybercrime Law.