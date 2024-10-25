Cairo: A major Saudi university has opened registration for women to major in maritime studies for the first time as a drive for empowering females is forging ahead in the kingdom.

The Jeddah-based King Abdulaziz University’s College of Maritime Studies, has opened women’s enrolment in maritime specialisations to qualify Saudi women in this field and bolster the growth of maritime transport and logistics services in the kingdom, reported Okaz newspaper.

The college’s dean Faisal Al Dhibani was quoted as pointing out that the institution’s strategy is to provide internationally recognsised education and training in surveying and maritime transport to qualify Saudi human resources and contribute to developing national economy.

The college’s specialisations for female students include marine engineering, navigation, surveying, supply chain and maritime transport, said Maha Hegazy, the vice dean for the female section.

Admitting female students in these specialisations aims to help bridge the gap in the workforce in this sector, she added.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has ramped up efforts to empower women in different walks of life and appoint them in leading posts as part of massive changes in the kingdom.

Women are also encouraged to start up their own business and enterprises.

Two female ambassadors were among 11 Saudi envoys who took the oath of office before King Salman bin Abdulaziz last year. The appointments rose to six the number of Saudi women ambassadors.

In 2018, the kingdom allowed women to drive for the first time in its history, ending a decades-old ban on female driving.