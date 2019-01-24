Manama: The world’s most famous wax museum, Madame Tussauds, is set to visit Saudi Arabia as a new phase in the entertainment sector is launched in the kingdom.
The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) said the Madame Tussauds museum would visit the Saudi capital Riyadh as well as the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, as part of the new strategy that also include mounting international exhibitions, constructing theatres, and organising large-scale live performances in cooperation with the General Sports Authority.
GEA said there would also be a Saudi version of Dutch reality television show “The Voice” as well as professional bull riding, and negotiations to win one of the National Basketball Association (NBA) professional basketball matches.
Live performances, international exhibitions, Ramadan competitions, and e-gaming events will be major features of the Saudi society this year, the EGA said.
Another entertainment initiative is to construct theatres.
EGA Chairman Turki Al Shaikh said that entertainment was a key economic sector that created jobs and attracted investors from all around the world.
“The entertainment sector is an important sector, and the Saudi leadership takes every interest to ensure it fulfils the objectives of enhancing the quality of life in the Kingdom, effectively contributing to the economy and creating jobs,” he said.
“Entertainment makes up a big portion of Vision 2030, it is not just concerts, but it includes various sectors.”
He urged banks, financial companies, businessmen, and government entities to foster collaboration to contribute towards building a robust and world-class entertainment sector that fulfils the needs and aspirations of the Saudi people.
Several MoUs have already been signed with major international and local private entertainment companies to begin activities in Saudi Arabia, the GEA said. They include Balich from Italy, AVEX from Japan, the truly global Broadway Entertainment, and the Middle Eastern 1001 Inventions.