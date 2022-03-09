Cairo: A lion was injured after it was hit by a car on a road in the Saudi capital Riyadh, authorities have said.
The Saudi Special Forces for Environmental Security (SFES) were alerted that the lion was hurt after a car hit it in Riyadh, SFES spokesman Maj. Raed Al Maliki said.
The incident was investigated and the animal was handed over to the National Wildlife Centre, the official added without giving details about circumstances of the incident.
An online video has gone viral showing a lion bleeding profusely after being run over by a car in Riyadh.
Motorists are seen gathering near the beast as it lies on the ground before it eventually rises and moves.
The environment system in Saudi Arabia bans dealing in endangered animals including keeping and displaying them. Violations are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of SR30 million.
In April last year, Saudi authorities warned against illegal rearing of predators after a lion mauled its keeper to death in Riyadh.
The illegal purchase of wild animals is believed to have thrived due to social media where they are marketed.