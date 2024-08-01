Cairo: A prominent Saudi cleric and religious official has attributed some of the deaths among Muslim pilgrims in the recent annual Hajj season to fatwas or Islamic edicts taken from unauthorised outlets.

“Some of the deaths that occurred in the last Hajj season was because some pilgrims followed fatwas not from the right sources and made the pilgrimage journey without a permit,” Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Sudais, the chief of the Religious Affairs Presidency in the Two Holy Mosques told Saudi TV Al Ekhbariya.

He stressed the importance of taking fatwas from authorised scholars and shunning what he termed as “abnormal” religious edicts.

The Hajj that took place in June in and around the Saudi holy city of Mecca coincided with scorching heat.

Saudi Arabia said over 1,300 pilgrims, mostly undocumented, died, after trekking for long distances under the sun.

Saudi authorities have repeatedly said a Hajj visa is mandatory to perform the pilgrimage and cracked down on fake tours.

A visit visa does not qualify its holder to go on the holy journey.

Hajj is one of Islam’s five obligatory duties. Muslims, who can physically and financially afford Hajj, have to perform it at least once in a lifetime.

Religious authorities in Saudi Arabia plan a major forum on fatwa later this month, according to Al Sudais.

The “Fatwa in the Two Holy Mosques” will be held over three days in the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second Holiest site in Medina. “Islam today needs us to be aware of its genuine precepts and moderate message,” the pre-eminent scholar said. He added that the upcoming event aims to enrich the experience of worshippers in the two holy mosques, encourage taking religious rulings from authorised authorities and eliminate the “abnormal” fatwas.