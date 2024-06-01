Dubai: A building has collapsed in Saudi Arabia's Al Faisaliah district of central Jeddah, with no casualties reported after rescuing eight people. The incident, which took place early Friday morning, affected 13 apartments across five floors, reports say.
Security forces and emergency personnel were immediately dispatched to the site, where they conducted rescue operations to safely evacuate trapped residents and mitigate further risks to the local community.
Preliminary reports suggest that maintenance work in the building’s basement may have triggered the structural failure. The affected building, situated in a neighborhood known for its high concentration of rental apartments housing both foreign nationals and Saudi citizens, experienced significant damage.
The ongoing investigation will look into the exact causes of the collapse and assess the structural integrity of surrounding buildings to prevent future incidents. Authorities are also providing support to those affected by the collapse, as part of efforts to address safety concerns in the district.