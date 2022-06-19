Dubai: Three Arab countries Iraq, Kuwait and Oman were among the top 10 hottest countries in the world recording the highest temperatures on Saturday, according to El Dorado Weather.
Iraq was the top hottest; Amara city in south-eastern Iraq recorded a blistering 50 degrees Celsius, while Saudi Arabia will witness a heatwave with temperatures expected to hit 50 degrees Celsius in some regions of the Kingdom.
Kuwait was the fourth hottest country in the world after Al Jahra recorded 49.3°C, while Fohoud city in Oman registered 48°C making the Sultanate the ninth hottest country in the world.
Meanwhile, the Saudi National Centre of Metrology has warned that the Kingdom will witness a heatwave that would touch 50 degrees Celsius in some regions from Sunday to Wednesday.
The centre also expects that the maximum temperature in most of the governorates of the Eastern Province and the parts between Medina and Yanbu will reach 47 and 50 degrees Celsius, respectively.
READ MORE
- Floods, fires, heat waves: US struggles with climate catastrophes
- UAE officials warn of car fires during summer heat
- Photos: Scorching heatwave hits Spain and France
- UAE: Does it feel hotter than the temperature reading? Here is why…
- UAE announces summer midday break: June 15 to September 15, 12.30pm to 3pm
Temperatures in the eastern parts of Riyadh and Al Qassim and the northern borders are expected to hit 45 and 47 degrees Celsius.
The NCM called on everyone to take precautions and asked them to adhere to the instructions of the competent authorities for their own safety.
Although some Arab countries topped the list of the world’s hottest countries, the unprecedented heatwave that hit southern Europe is expected to break record levels.
Saudi Arabia is currently experiencing medium to heavy thunderstorms and torrential rain, with the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, and Mecca are most likely affected, just a month after sandstorms engulfed the Kingdom. Active winds will also continue on the coasts of Mecca, Medina, Al Jawf, Hail, and the eastern region extending to capital Riyadh.
Mecca recorded 45°C on Wednesday, the highest temperature in the Kingdom. According to the metrology centre, temperature is expected to hit 50°C in the holy city, which is prepared to receive up to one million Muslims from all around the world to perform Haj rituals this year.