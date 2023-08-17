Tehran: Iran's foreign minister travelled to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking the first trip to the kingdom by Tehran's top diplomat in years.
The visit by Hossein Amirabdollahian comes as both Saudi Arabia and Iran try to ease tensions between their nations.
Amirabdollahian's trip to Riyadh comes as the two nations are reopening diplomatic missions in each others' countries. He was accompanied by Alireza Enayati, Iran's new ambassador to the kingdom.
The last Iranian foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia on a public trip was Mohammad Javad Zarif, who traveled to the kingdom in 2015 to offer condolences for the death of King Abdullah.