A video circulating on social media claims that the banquet, purportedly held in the Asir region of southwestern Saudi Arabia, included more than 30 slaughtered camels and 80 sheep.

The footage showed rows of dinner trays brimming with food as many guests arrived for the banquet.

The event came under fire, with critics lashing out at the scale of the banquet and accusing the host of extravagance. “This is too much. Don't say the surplus food will go to charitable societies. Do you accept eating the surplus food?” said Saudi media personality Hassan Krani.

Other detractors claimed the banquet was meant for showiness and had nothing to do with traditional Arab hospitality. “Three slaughtered animals on one tray serving eight persons. Is this hospitality or showiness and hypocrisy?” said one critic. The host did not comment

Campaigns launced to raise awareness

In recent years, campaigns have been mounted in Saudi Arabia to raise public awareness about the importance of shunning food waste.

The annual food waste in the kingdom is estimated at an overall value of a whopping SR40 billion. Rice, flour, and bread account for the highest rates of food items wasted in Saudi Arabia, according to the kingdom’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, in March.

Rice leads the food waste with 34 per cent of the total. Next on the waste list come flour and bread with a combined 30 per cent.

Experts blame the waste on preparing more food than needed. As part of their recommendation to reduce such waste, experts suggest distributing surplus food to those in need through food banks and charity groups.