Cairo: Saudi Arabia has unveiled a grant for research on Saudi coffee as part of the kingdom’s high-profile efforts to promote the popular national drink.
The Ministry of Culture said it had launched the grant in conjunction with the Saudi Coffee Company of the Public Investment with the aim of encouraging researchers to conduct scientific papers and research in the field of Saudi coffee.
The ministry added in a statement that the grant will cover three main research tracks, namely “the coffee in the Arabian Peninsula”; “development of the local cultural content”; and “the intangible cultural heritage linked to Saudi coffee”.
Objectives of the grant, according to the ministry, include consolidating national identity, preserving Saudi cultural heritage, studying reality of the Saudi coffee market, sponsoring creativity and developing the Saudi coffee industry.
Saudi Arabia has designated 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee” under the Quality of Life Programme in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, an ambitious development scheme.
The “Year of Saudi Coffee” is a national initiative celebrating Saudi coffee through a wide array of events and competitions.
Last February, the Ministry of Culture renamed Arabic coffee to Saudi coffee at all restaurants and coffee shops in the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia last month launched a unique competition inviting musicians to compose pieces mixing sounds of musical instruments with those of making Saudi coffee as part of the “Year of Saudi Coffee” initiatives.