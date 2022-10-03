Dubai: Four Saudi men have been sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison and fined SR400,000 on charges of forging official documents belonging to a Saudi embassy abroad, local media reported on Sunday.
Investigations carried out by the Crimes Against Public Trust Prosecution revealed the four-member gang was involved in forging official documents of the embassy.
The convicts made the documents without origin and attributed it to one of the Saudi embassies abroad. The fabricated documents contained incorrect data that allows their holders to illegally misappropriate others’ properties.
They were sentenced to imprisonment for a period of up to 20 years, and slapped with fines amounting to SR400,000. The court also ordered them to return the property they had taken to their owners.
Assembling of official documents by forging them is criminalised by Saudi law and those involved are held under strict criminal accountability.
The judicial protection from forgery includes paper and electronic documents, all signs and stamps, in addition to everything that would cause physical, moral or social harm to any person of a natural or legal capacity.