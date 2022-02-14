Dubai: A Saudi citizen and three residents of displaced tribes have been arrested for being involved in publically raping a child inside a tent and filming the incident, local media reported.
Following a video documenting the crime, which sparked panic, fear among people across the Kingdom, Saudi Police in Hafr Al Batin launched an immediate investigation and arrested four suspects.
Quoting a spokesperson for the Hafr Al Batin Police, Saudi media said the four suspects are currently under investigation and will be referred to public prosecution for further legal actions.
It is not yet known who was the child who was raped but the video has spread like a wild fire on Saudi social media platforms, causing a state of anger among Saudis, who demanded authorities take strict action and apply the maximum penalty against the four suspects.
The punishment for rape in Saudi Arabia may range from flogging to the death penalty, in addition to several other penalties including 5 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $80,000.
Earlier in 2020, a Saudi court sentenced a local married man to death after convicting him of raping several little boys.
The court of appeals in the Western Mecaa city upheld the death verdict issued by a court in nearby Jeddah city after evidence showed the man had raped children in the two cities and other areas.