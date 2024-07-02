Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s customs inspectors at Jeddah Islamic Port have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 3,633,978 captagon pills concealed in a consignment destined for Saudi Arabia.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) explained that the shipment, labelled as “iron equipment,” was flagged during routine inspections using advanced security techniques.

Upon closer examination, inspectors discovered the pills hidden within the shipment.

Following the seizure, ZATCA coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, leading to the arrest of two individuals who were set to receive the contraband inside Saudi Arabia.

ZATCA reaffirmed its commitment to tightening customs control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports, emphasizing its strategy to enhance security and protect society by preventing the smuggling of drugs and other prohibited items.

The authority encourages the public to join in the fight against smuggling and to help safeguard society and the national economy.

Suspicious activities can be reported via the authority’s security hotline No.1910, or by email 1910 @zatca.gov.sa, or through the international number 00966114208417.