Cairo: The value of food waste in Saudi Arabia exceeds SR40 billion ($10.6 billion) per year, an official has disclosed.
“Some open buffets constitute one reason for food waste in Saudi Arabia,” Zaid Al Shabanat, the director of the Saudi National Programme for Reducing Food Loss and Waste, said.
He told Al Arabiya TV that the SR40 billion figure is based on a study conducted by the Saudi Grains Organisation (SAGO).
“Society’s awareness holds the key,” Al Shabanat added.
The official, moreover, asserted that the kingdom’s wheat reserves are sufficient and ruled out any shortage amid global worries due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine which are major suppliers of the grain.
"SAGO tends to diversify sources of wheat imports from several countries. Therefore, the kingdom's position is balanced in this regard, "he said.
SAGO has recently announced steps to import 625,000 tons of wheat from Europe, North and South Americas and Australia