The Red Sea Project lies on the Western coast of Saudi Arabia, and covers 28,000 square kilometres, 200 km of coastline and an archipelago of 90 untouched islands. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The first phase of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project will see the establishment of 16 luxury hotels, two resorts, an international airport, leisure facilities and service and logistic amenities, the developer announced on Sunday.

The Red Sea Development Company said that the world’s most impressive and exhilarating tourism and hospitality project will set new benchmarks in sustainable development, thereby contributing significantly to positioning Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map.

Announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in 2017, the project is strategically located at Tabuk province's shores of the Red Sea, particularly between the cities of Umluj and Al Wajh.

The project will see the development of unspoiled offshore islands between the two cities, offering visitors a diverse array of seamless personalised experiences.

Spreading across 28,000 kilometres of islands, beaches, desert, mountains and volcano areas, the mega eco-friendly project will help reduce carbon footprint and waste production. It will allow visitors to explore the wonders, rich cultural heritage, and natural treasures of the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast.

The first phase is expected to be completed by 2022 when 3,000 hotel rooms will be constructed along with the airport, marinas, and leisure and modern lifestyle facilities offering a unique travel experience.

The mega project, which is expected to increase the Saudi GDP by $5.86 billion per year upon completion, will attract one million visitors every year and create 70,000 new jobs.

The project is on track to welcome its first visitors by the end of 2022. Work is already underway at the destination with the development of key supporting infrastructure and accommodation for the workforce and company employees deployed to manage construction.